Ambulance involved in Tuesday morning accident

The Southeast Missourian reports that an ambulance was involved in an accident yesterday morning at the intersection of Independence Street and Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The Cape County Private Ambulance vehicle was hit in the side by another vehicle at the intersection. No one was injured in the accident, and the ambulance was not on an emergency transport at the time. The roadway was blocked temporarily, and the ambulance was towed away from the scene.

