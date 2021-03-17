Full-blown MO State Fair is in the works this year

A full-blown Missouri State Fair is in the works this year. Due to the pandemic, last year’s event was pared down to a youth livestock show. Kari Mergen with the Missouri State Fair says many Missourians are expected to be vaccinated by the time the fair rolls around, weighing into the decision to have a traditional fair.

Mergen says this year’s fair will have Bicentennial Exhibits in addition to the regular livestock showing, concerts, carnival and tractor pulls. The State Fair will be August 12 through 22 in Sedalia.

