A missing Southeast Missouri teenager has been found. Officials with the Ripley County Sheriff’s Department report that 17-year-old John Scott was located unharmed on Monday afternoon. He was found at approximately 12:45 pm on Highway 160 near Route C in Ripley County. Officials say that Scott was returned to Oregon County. No further details were released.

