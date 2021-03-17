US House Gives Final Approval to Bipartisan Legislation Extending Paycheck Protection Program

Bipartisan legislation extending the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is heading to the US Senate, after receiving final approval from the House on Tuesday. House Small Business Committee ranking Republican Blaine Luetkemeyer describes the PPP as a successful rescue vessel for millions of small businesses.

The PPP is a forgivable loan that’s aimed at keeping employees on the payroll, during the COVID pandemic. The PPP is set to expire on March 31, and Luetkemeyer’s bill extends that to May 31.

