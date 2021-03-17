Wednesday, March 17th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO…

Escambia County, FL — An assistant principal in Florida and her 17-year-old daughter were arrested Monday for allegedly hacking into school computers to rig a homecoming queen election. 50-year-old Laura Rose Carroll is accused of using her privileged access to the Escambia County School District’s internal system to cast sham votes for her daughter.

The teen, who was named Tate High School’s 2020 homecoming queen last fall, also allegedly took part in the fraud. Agents began looking into the matter in October, when hundreds of votes for the school’s homecoming court were flagged as fraudulent, with 117 of them originating from the same IP address.

Investigators found that Carroll, an assistant principal at Bellview Elementary School, and her daughter had allegedly accessed the FOCUS accounts of several students. FOCUS is the school district’s student information system. Evidence showed that a total of 246 votes had been cast from accounts accessed by computers inside the mom and daughter’s Pensacola home or from Carroll’s cellphone.

