Local McDonald’s to Thank Healthcare Workers with FREE Beverages March 15-19, 2021

Local McDonald’s restaurants are celebrating area healthcare workers by offering a FREE beverage of choice through March 19th to any healthcare worker in the drive-thru. The offer celebrates the extraordinary efforts of our local healthcare workers and recognizes the one-year mark of battling COVID-19 from the front lines. McDonald’s is extending this offer of thanks to local healthcare employees in the Drive Thru only. To redeem, healthcare workers must show a valid healthcare ID Badge when ordering. No purchase necessary. Hours may vary by location.

