Saint Francis Healthcare System will be holding Phase 1B Tier 3 COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Saint Francis Medical Center, Entrance 2 at 211 Saint Francis Drive in Cape Girardeau on the following dates from 2-6 pm:

Friday, March 19

Wednesday, March 24

Thursday, March 25

Friday, March 26

An appointment is required. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit www.sfmc.net/vaccine or call 573-381-5958.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!