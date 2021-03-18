Thursday, March 18th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Mar-a-Lago, FL — A Florida man, angry at not having yet received a stimulus check from the government, threw a smog bomb outside Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach residence of former President Donald Trump. Paul Brantly Rawls faces multiple charges including one count of making, possessing, throwing, or discharging any destructive device, one count of criminal mischief, and one count of disorderly conduct.

CBS12 reports that the incident occurred in the afternoon, with the Secret Service and Palm Beach Police responding to a report of a smoking device in the middle of South Ocean Boulevard. Two vehicles crashed while trying to avoid the smoldering object. There were no injuries from the collision.

The arrest report notes that surveillance footage shows an individual throw the device from the window of a grey Volkswagen. Police traced the license plate to Mr. Rawls. The arrest report states that Mr Rawls told investigators that he is a former combat veteran and Airborne Ranger. He voiced disdain for the Trump administration and was upset because his coronavirus relief stimulus check had not yet arrived.

