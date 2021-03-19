Friday, March 19th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Davie, FL — A McDonalds manager discussed a customer who recently attacked her, seemingly out of nowhere. 21-year-old Daniel Suarez-Tellez bonded out of the Broward County Jail Wednesday after Davie police said he was seen on surveillance video assaulting a restaurant employee.

It happened at a Davie McDonald’s just before 11:00 p.m. Monday. According to the restaurant manager, the suspect ordered six burgers that needed to be cooked, so she told him to pull around the restaurant so she could bring out the order. That’s when she said the suspect began to attack her.

“He went to arguing and yelling at me, he went to pushing the door on me as I am giving the bag to his friend,” said Sara Allen, who is the manager at the McDonalds. “I’m like, ‘Sir, why are you doing this?’ And he is like, ‘Y’all took too long with my food.’” Suarez-Tellez was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and battery.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!