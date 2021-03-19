Local pharmacies working together to vaccinate teachers
With Phase 1B Tier 3 COVID-19 vaccination opening up this week, three local pharmacies are joining forces to vaccinate a huge number of local teachers. The Tier 3 First Dose Pfizer Vaccine Clinic will be held today from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Cape Central High School. Pharmacists and staff from Park Pharmacy, John’s Pharmacy and Jones Drug Store are working together to administer over 1200 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine in this one-day clinic. An appointment is required. Individuals in Phase 1B Tier 3 are eligible to receive the vaccine, as well as all individuals in Phase 1A, 1B Tier 1 and 1B Tier 2.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit JohnsRx.com or contact any one of the three local pharmacies to schedule your appointment.
Phase 1B Tier 3 Includes Critical Infrastructure:
- Education: Teachers, faculty, and staff in public, private and nonprofit pre K – 12
- Childcare: Faculty and staff in a DHSS or DSS-licensed facility providing basic care to children
- Communications Sector: Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that provide communications services
- Dams Sector: Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that provide services in the dams sector related to critical water retention and control services
- Energy Sector: Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that provide energy services, regardless of the energy source
- Food/Agriculture Sector – initial: Employees of certain food production and processing facilities, and related operations, prioritizing mass food production, distribution, transportation, wholesale and retail sales, including grocery and convenience stores where groceries are sold; includes veterinary services
- Government: Elected officials in any branch of government at the state, county and/or municipal levels required for the continuity of government; members of the judiciary at the federal, state and/or local levels required for the continuity of government; employees designated by the federal government that fall within the state’s vaccine allocation responsibilities; other designated government personnel required for the continuity of government
- Information Technology Sector: Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that provide IT services
- Nuclear Reactors, Materials, and Waste Sector: Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that work in this sector.
- Transportation Systems Sector: Employees in the transportation systems sector including aviation, highway and motor carriers, maritime transportation systems, mass transit and passenger rail, pipeline systems, freight rail and postal shipping.
- Water and Wastewater Systems Sector: Employees at public, private and/or nonprofit organizations that provide drinking or wastewater services.