MO Congressman does not have much interest in running for U.S. Senate

Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt is not running for re-election next year. East-central Missouri Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer says Blunt will be missed.

Luetkemeyer says he does not have much interest in running for the Senate seat. Several other Republicans are considering a bid, including Congresswomen Ann Wagner and Vicky Hartzler, Congressmen Jason Smith and Billy Long, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe.

