New virus vaccination phases to begin earlier than expected

During a Capitol press conference, Governor Parson announced a new coronavirus vaccination phase will open on March 29, earlier than expected. Those who will become eligible include members of the military, the homeless, higher education, government, financial services, critical manufacturing, construction, and library workers. Remaining food and agriculture workers and populations at increased risk of getting the virus are also included.

Originally, the state expected Phase 2 to open around the end of April. The final phase – Phase 3 – will open to all remaining Missouri adults on April 9.

