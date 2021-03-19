NWS issues flood warning for Cape, Perry, Scott counties

The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, issued a flood warning for Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties yesterday that will go through late Saturday, March 27. The Mississippi River’s stage was measured at 30.9 feet as of noon yesterday, just 1.1 feet shy of the 32-foot flood stage. The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon and crest at 38 feet Tuesday evening. If the river reaches 38 feet, the flood gate at Broadway Street will close.

