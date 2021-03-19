Wappapello woman killed in single vehicle wreck near Poplar Bluff
One woman has died following a single vehicle wreck last night in Butler County. Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol report that 42-year-old Tausha Colclasure, of Wappapello, was driving on Business Highway 60 near Poplar Bluff when her vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and hit a tree. The wreck occurred at around 8 pm. Colclasure was transported to a Poplar Bluff hospital where she was later pronounced dead. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. This is the 8th fatality for Troop E this year.