Trading Post – March 20
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
————–
TV stand
Various household items
Cardinal collectables – ph #: 314-243-6197
————–
Skid steer – $8,500 – ph #: 573-625-0239
————–
Breaking plow
Buying: 10 in table saw – ph #: 576-0030
————–
Garage sale – 606 Ridge Drive – Cape G.
————–
Buying: Pullets or young hens – Rhode Island Reds – ph #: 573-837-8300
————–
Alternator for Ford V10 – 130 amp – $50
Grill for Jeep Liberty
5th wheel hitch head – $25 – ph #: 573-887-3013
————–
Looking for: backhoe service to dig trench – ph #: 573-576-6588
————–
Pella sliding door/windows
Wooden rocking chair – $75
Wicker rocking chair – $175 – ph #: 573-450-5312
————–
Buying: logging chains
Buying: bells – ph #: 573-450-5401
————–
7 ft mower – w/3 point hitch – $500 – ph #: 573-576-6588
————–
32 in exterior door – $20 – ph #: 450-2025
————–
Full-size bed – w/mattress & box spring – $125 – ph #: 573-275-4415
————–
Buying: Medium sized dog – short hair – 1-2 years old – ph #: 573-243-5877
————–
‘89 Lincoln Town Car
Farmall tractor – w/blade
Buying: small disc – ph #: 573-703-1237