Cape Girardeau police vehicle struck during chase

The Southeast Missourian reports that a suspect who struck a patrol vehicle while fleeing from Cape Girardeau police officers was arrested Friday afternoon. Officers attempted to arrest the suspect, who was wanted on a felony assault warrant, around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Brink Avenue. The suspect fled in a vehicle headed eastbound through the city. Officers were able to intercept the suspect’s vehicle near the intersection of South Ellis and Merriwether streets where the suspect struck a patrol vehicle. No one was injured during the incident. The suspect was arrested without further incident and is being held at the Cape Girardeau Police Department pending a formal warrant.

