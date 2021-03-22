Fredericktown Man Arrested For Possession of Child Pornography

On Wednesday, a Fredericktown man was arrested for possession of child pornography. Investigators executed a search warrant at 46-year-old Joseph Morgan’s residence located on Baker Street in Fredericktown. As a result of the search, investigators seized child pornography and computer equipment. Morgan was arrested and transported to the Madison County Jail. On Thursday, the Madison County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Morgan with three counts of possession of child pornography. Morgan remains in custody at the Madison County Jail with a bond of $250,000.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!