Malden Man Arrested For Possession of Child Pornography

On Thursday, a Malden man was arrested for possession of child pornography. Investigators executed a search warrant at 36-year-old Jackie Whitehead’s residence located on North Decatur Street, in Malden. As a result of the search, investigators seized child pornography and computer equipment. Whitehead was arrested and transported to the Dunklin County Jail. The Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Whitehead with four counts of possession of child pornography. He remains in custody at the Dunklin County Jail with a bond of $175,000. The Patrol was assisted by the Cape Girardeau and Malden police departments.

