Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo announces 2021 concert lineup

The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo has announced who will take center stage at this year’s rodeo.

The Sikeston Rodeo will return August 11-14, 2021.

This year’s lineup includes:

Wednesday, August 11, 2021: Hardy Sikeston Community Night

Thursday, August 12, 2021: Matt Stell Bullfighting

Friday, August 13, 2021: Dustin Lynch Bullfighting

Saturday, August 14, 2021: Flo Rida Suicide Awareness night



