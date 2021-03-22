Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo announces 2021 concert lineup
The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo has announced who will take center stage at this year’s rodeo.
The Sikeston Rodeo will return August 11-14, 2021.
This year’s lineup includes:
- Wednesday, August 11, 2021: Hardy
- Sikeston Community Night
- Thursday, August 12, 2021: Matt Stell
- Bullfighting
- Friday, August 13, 2021: Dustin Lynch
- Bullfighting
- Saturday, August 14, 2021: Flo Rida
- Suicide Awareness night
