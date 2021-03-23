Dexter Police warn residents to be on lookout for scam phone calls

An area Police Department says they received an increase in reports of scam phone calls over the past week. The Dexter Police Department reports that they received several reports last week of people being contacted by a person claiming to be with Publishers Clearing House announcing their winnings. The caller would then request the recipient go to Wal-Mart and purchase shopping cards or do money transfers to be paid out to get their winnings. Police officials say that if someone contacts you requesting your personal information, credit card information, or banking account information, do not give out any information over the phone to anyone. If you receive a call like this, contact your local law enforcement agency.

