Former Illinois mail carrier to serve probation, pay fine for mail theft

A former Illinois mail carrier has been sentenced to probation and ordered to pay fines and restitution after pleading guilty to mail theft in Williamson County, IL. 27-year-old Brittany Freeman, of Johnston City, admitted to stealing over $700 in Menard’s rebate checks that the home improvement store sent to customers on Freeman’s mail route. She was later caught on camera using the stolen checks. Freeman was sentenced to three years’ probation. She was also ordered to pay a $100 fine and $704.10 in restitution to her victims.

