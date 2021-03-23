VA vaccinating all patients regardless of age

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff is now vaccinating all Veteran patients for COVID-19, regardless of age.

Chief Nurse and vaccination clinic coordinator, Bailey Wells explained that age and/or medical restrictions have been lifted. “We have successfully vaccinated a large portion of our priority groups, and with the increased availability of vaccine, all VA patients may now schedule an appointment to be vaccinated,” said Wells.

Noting that the medical center is currently receiving both Moderna and Janssen vaccines, Wells explained, “The vaccine each Veteran receives will depend on availability at the time of vaccination.” The clinic is expected to remain in operation for the foreseeable future. “We will continue to vaccinate Veterans as long as we have vaccine; we remain committed to doing as much as possible to see that our patients can have added protection to combat this virus.”

Veterans interested in receiving the vaccine may call 573-686-4151 or 1-888-557-8262 and push “2” to schedule an appointment.

Vaccinations can only be provided to Veterans who are enrolled for VA health care services. To inquire about eligibility to enroll, Veterans may call 573-778-4680.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!