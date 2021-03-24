Cape public schools to stay masked for now; school board approves bus contract

The Cape Girardeau School District will maintain face coverings for students, faculty and staff despite the March 8 decision to rescind the mask mandate by the county’s Public Health Center Board of Trustees. By the April board of education meeting there will be more information. 300 district employees were vaccinated Friday, with a second Pfizer dose clinic scheduled at the high school April 9th. The board also unanimously approved a new three-year contract through the 2023-2024 academic year with Robinson Transport to continue to provide bus service to Cape Girardeau School District students. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

