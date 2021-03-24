Two charged in shooting at American Legion Club in Kennett

Two suspects have been charged with second-degree murder in a shooting that killed one man and injured four others at an American Legion club in Kennett. 20-year-old Tyrese Tate and 26-year-old Darrion Carter, both of Charleston, were arrested and are being held without bond for the shooting on Feb. 21 at the club. Witnesses told investigators the men fired shots after a fight broke out during a large private party at the club. A witness said the two suspects admitted shooting the victims. It was not immediately clear what prompted the fight. Jawon Betts suffered several gunshot wounds and later died. Three of the victims were bystanders to the fight. Both suspects were charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and four counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Carter was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

