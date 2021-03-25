Missouri House Committee Hears Testimony on Legislation Aimed at Helping Seniors with Property Taxes

A state lawmaker who’s proposing a constitutional amendment involving seniors and property taxes says seniors with small homes and older cars are burdened every year at tax time. State Representative Brian Seitz testified yesterday about his proposed constitutional amendment, which says Missourians 65 and older with a taxable income of fewer than 45-thousand dollars would not be liable for property tax.

Seitz plans to tweak the proposal’s language. If Missouri lawmakers approve his resolution, it would be placed on the statewide ballot in 2022. Representative Seitz says that 22 percent of Missouri seniors earn 25-thousand dollars or less. There was no testimony in support or opposition to the resolution.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!