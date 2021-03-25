Route M in Scott County closed overnight for bridge removal

Route M in Scott County, between the Interstate 55 southbound on ramp and the I-55 northbound on ramp in Scott City, will be closed while contractor crews demolish the Business U.S. 61 bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place overnight Monday and from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday and again overnight Tuesday and from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

