Two Cape County Sheriff’s officers receive CIT awards

Two officers with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office received awards from state and regional Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Councils. Sgt. Ed Curtis was named officer of the year by the Missouri CIT Council, and Deputy Arman Clark was named co-officer of the year by the Southeast Missouri CIT Council. The Missouri CIT Council is a network of representatives from each established local council across Missouri. For more information visit www.MissouriCIT.org.

