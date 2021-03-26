New Madrid officials warning of scam phone calls

Officials in a southeast Missouri city are warning area residents about scam phone calls. Officials in New Madrid say that the City of New Madrid and Municipal Light and Power are not using an outside agency to contact residents to pay utility bills. The city had been alerted by a resident that they had received a call from someone claiming to be working with the city, who threatened to turn off utilities if payment is not immediately made. The New Madrid Police Department is asking anyone who receives a call like this to contact 573-748-5901.

