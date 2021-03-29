Drug Investigation in Perryville Leads to 12 Arrests

On Tuesday, March 23, 2021 Perryville Police Department officers received information in regard to drug activity within the city limits. After a brief investigation, a traffic stop led to the the arrest of three individuals and two search warrants for houses within the city limits.

In the early morning hours of March 24th, the police department executed two search warrants, one in the 100 block of Pine St. and the other in the 200 block of Chloe St.

During these searches, officers recovered a variety of illegal and controlled substances along with a large amount of drug paraphernalia (see photos). Drugs recovered included methamphetamines, heroin, marijuana, Clonazepam, Fentanyl, Alprazolam, and Lorazepam.

Subjects were transported to the Perryville Police Department where they were processed according to departmental procedure and were later transported to the Perry County Sheriff’s Department upon receipt of warrants.

The following subjects were arrested and charged with:

1. Amy N. Howe age: 39

100 Amber Lane

Perryville, MO 63775

Charges:

1. Trafficking Drugs – 2nd Degree { Felony B RSMo: 579.068 }

2. Distribution Of A Controlled Substance In A Protected Location { Felony A RSMo: 579.030 }

3. Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid { Felony D RSMo: 579.015 }

Bond: $10,000 Cash Only

2. Teri J. Lambert age: 39

105 Pine St.

Perryville, MO 63775

Charges:

1. Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid { Felony D RSMo: 579.015 }

Bond: $5,000 surety

3. Joseph D Baggett age: 59

213 Chloe

Perryville, MO 63775

Charges:

1. Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid { Felony D RSMo: 579.015 }

2. Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid { Felony D RSMo: 579.015 }

3. Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid { Felony D RSMo: 579.015 }

Bond: $5,000 surety

4. Kyle A. Green age: 34

Rt. 5 Box 1465

Patton, MO 63662

Charges:

1. Delivery Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana Or Synthetic Cannabinoid { Felony C RSMo: 579.020 }

2. Delivery Of 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana Or Synthetic Cannabinoid { Felony E RSMo: 579.020 }

3. Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid { Felony D RSMo: 579.015 }

Bond: $10,000 Cash

5. Tristan G. Peace Age: 24

21843 Hwy C

Perryville, MO 63775

Charges:

1. Distribution Of A Controlled Substance In A Protected Location { Felony A RSMo: 579.030 }

2. Possession Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid Of 10 Grams Or Less { Misdemeanor D RSMo: 579.015 }

3. Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia { Misdemeanor D RSMo: 579.074 }

Bond: $ 10, 000 Cash

6. Ricky Williams Age: 60

105 N. Pine St.

Perryville, MO 63775

Charges:

1. . Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid { Felony D RSMo: 579.015 }

2. . Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid { Felony D RSMo: 579.015 }

3. . Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid { Felony D RSMo: 579.015 }

4. . Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid { Felony D RSMo: 579.015 }

Bond: $5,000 surety

7. Cathy M. Keeton age: 50

1913 High St.

Chester, IL 62233

Charges:

1. . Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid { Felony D RSMo: 579.015 }

2. . Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid { Felony D RSMo: 579.015 }

3. . Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid { Felony D RSMo: 579.015 }

4. . Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid { Felony D RSMo: 579.015 }

Bond: $5,000 surety

8. Katie L. Bromley Age: 29

4480 Highway T

Perryville, MO 63775

Charges:

1. . Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid { Felony D RSMo: 579.015 }

2. . Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid { Felony D RSMo: 579.015 }

3. . Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid { Felony D RSMo: 579.015 }

4. . Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid { Felony D RSMo: 579.015 }

Bond: $5,000 surety

9. Matthew C. Martin Age: 35

1196 Hwy T

Perryville, MO 63775

Charges:

1. . Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid { Felony D RSMo: 579.015 }

2. . Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid { Felony D RSMo: 579.015 }

3. . Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid { Felony D RSMo: 579.015 }

Bond: $5,000 surety

10. Kelsea S. Meyer Age: 28

837 Woodridge Lane

Perryville, MO 63775

Charges:

1. Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid { Felony D RSMo: 579.015 }

2. Tampering With Physical Evidence In Felony Prosecution { Felony E RSMo: 575.100 }

Bond: $10,000 Cash

11. Donald R. Smith Age: 29

1208 W. North St.

Perryville, MO 63775

Charges:

1. . Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid { Felony D RSMo: 579.015 }

2. . Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid { Felony D RSMo: 579.015 }

3. . Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid { Felony D RSMo: 579.015 }

4. . Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid { Felony D RSMo: 579.015 }

Bond: $5,000 surety

12. Johnny Asaro Age: 63

105 N. Pine

Perryville, MO 63775

Charge:

1. Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia

Booked and Released, Warrant Pending

