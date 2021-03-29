MO House gives initial approval to delivering goods by robots and drones

Robots and drones could soon cruise along mainly Missouri sidewalks and crosswalks to deliver goods to you. The Missouri House has given initial approval to a bill that would allow the devices as long as they do not interfere with traffic or block a public right-of-way. Democrat Tracy McCreery supports the bill.

Representative Travis Fitzwater says his bill could improve jobs because of the demand in the e-commerce world. One more vote in support of the bill would send the measure to the Senate.

