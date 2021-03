Saint Francis to Hold Vaccine Clinics in Cape Girardeau and Piedmont

Saint Francis Healthcare System will be holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Piedmont and Cape Girardeau today. Walk-ins welcome. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, call 573-381-5958. Individuals in Phase 1 and 2 are eligible to receive the vaccine beginning March 29.

Cape Girardeau: Monday, March 29 from 8 am to 6 pm at Saint Francis Medical Center, Entrance 2, 211 Saint Francis Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo. 63703.

Piedmont: Monday, March 29 from 9-11 am at Piedmont Physician Associates, 420 Piedmont Avenue, Piedmont, Mo. 63957.

For more information, visit sfmc.net/COVID19.

