Southeast athlete taken into custody in alleged rape case

A Southeast Missouri State University track and field athlete was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail early yesterday morning on charges of first-degree rape or attempted rape. 19-year-old Michael Jenkins is a freshman jumper for the Southeast track and field team. He competed as recently as Saturday at the Ole Miss Classic in Oxford, Mississippi. The warrant for his arrest was issued Friday. Court records show Jenkins also had a full order of protection placed against him for stalking granted March 16, but it’s unknown at the moment whether the order is connected to his charges. Jenkins remains in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

