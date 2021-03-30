ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER 16.2021 COVID-19 OPERATIONAL DIRECTIVES: PHASE THREE, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2021

On March 29, 2021, this Court certified to the Missouri Supreme Court that conditions are appropriate to operate under Phase Three of the Supreme Court’s Order and Operational Directives dated August 1, 2020, as amended.

Beginning April 1, 2021, all Circuit, Associate Circuit and Municipal Divisions of the Thirty-Second Judicial Circuit will begin operations subject to the Phase Three operational directives set out in this Administration Order. These operational directives will remain in effect until further order of the Court.

Phase Three operational directives must remain in effect until further order of the Missouri Supreme Court and they may be extended if the incidence of COVID-19 significantly increases above the current relatively low level. In the event of a dangerous increase in the incidence of COVID-19, this Court may revert to a lower phase or order a complete closure of the Court. Different phases may be applied to different counties or different municipal divisions as circumstances warrant.

In order to implement the currently applicable operational directives, it is ORDERED that:

1. Members of the public who are not involved in a court proceeding will not be allowed in the courthouse.

2. No person exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or who has been exposed to a person exhibiting those symptoms will be allowed access to a court facility.

3. Personnel will be positioned at every public entrance to a court facility to turn away any person who is prohibited by this order from entering the facility.

4. The use of face masks by judicial employees and members of the public is required. 5. Everyone will adhere to social distancing guidelines.

6. All facilities will be cleaned as much as possible and everyone will practice good handwashing and protective hygiene.

7. All jury trials are suspended through May 31, 2021, pursuant to Administrative Order 4.2021, and this suspension may be extended thereafter if circumstances warrant.

8. Matters involving vulnerable individuals may be taken up by video and telephone conferencing where possible and, where that is not possible, continuances shall be granted liberally.

9. A copy of this order shall be posted at every public entrance to each court facility.

