Man sentenced in connection with February body discovery
The Southeast Missourian reports that a man charged with abandonment of a corpse in early February in Cape Girardeau pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison. 22-year-old Matthew Morris, of Gideon, was arrested in connection to the discovery of 27-year-old Cape Girardeau resident Kadesia Harris’ body Feb. 1 in the tree line near Shawnee Park. He pleaded guilty to abandonment of a corpse on March 22nd. Morris was sentenced to serve three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. Harris’ body was found around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 1st in a creek bank just west of a parking lot in the 1200 block of South West End Boulevard. She was believed to have died inside a residence from a self-induced drug overdose. Later, Morris wrapped Harris’ body in plastic material and put her inside a plastic container. Morris and 62-year-old Janice Leimbach, of Cape Girardeau, transported the body and abandoned it in the wood line near a creek next to Shawnee Park. Leimbach also pleaded guilty to the crime and has a sentencing hearing scheduled for Monday, April 26th.