Poplar Bluff woman arrested on fleeing charge
Authorities in Butler County arrested a Poplar Bluff woman Friday night on multiple felony charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 26-year-old Mickala Ramsey was taken into custody shortly before 10 pm on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest by fleeing, and possession of a controlled substance – meth. Ramsey is also facing charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, resulting in an accident.