Poplar Bluff woman arrested on fleeing charge

Authorities in Butler County arrested a Poplar Bluff woman Friday night on multiple felony charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 26-year-old Mickala Ramsey was taken into custody shortly before 10 pm on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest by fleeing, and possession of a controlled substance – meth. Ramsey is also facing charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, resulting in an accident.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!