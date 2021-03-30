Three arrested in connection to kidnapping investigation

Three people have been taken into custody in connection to a kidnapping investigation. The Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that on March 24th officers responded to a local bank after a patron told a bank teller that they had been held against their will. The victim told officers that they had been physically assaulted at a residence in Poplar Bluff for several hours, before they were taken to the bank to withdraw an undisclosed amount of money. The suspects fled the bank prior to the officers’ arrival. As part of an investigation, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Park Street. At the location, suspected illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia were seized, along with evidence of the assault. 31-year-old Frederick Meyer and 22-year-old Zakary Gilliland, both of Poplar Bluff, as well as 29-year-old Jessica Barnette, of Camden, Tennessee, were arrested for outstanding warrants in connection to the investigation. Assault, kidnapping, and drug related charges are also pending against the suspects. Police officials say that the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated.

