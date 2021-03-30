Tuesday, March 30th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Houston, TX — A Houston tax preparer faces assault and robbery charges after she brandished a gun at a disgruntled customer and stole the cellphone of another filming the altercation. 46-year-old Latunya Wright was arrested and charged with two felonies after Harris County deputies responded to a disturbance at MZ BIZ Tax Services.

Wright allegedly got into a verbal altercation with a customer “that turned physical.” “Investigation revealed that she struck the victim with a firearm that she brandished during the altercation,” the police precinct said. The criminal complaints allege Wright threatened a man with “imminent bodily injury” by displaying a firearm and also injured a woman and exhibited a firearm while stealing her property.

The woman named in the charging documents, Marquita Boyle, shared cellphone video she took of the incident with Houston ABC station KTRK. Boyle told the station that she started recording after Wright allegedly pulled a gun on a customer who was complaining about the tax return she filed for him. Wright was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.

