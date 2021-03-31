MO Senate passes bill to ban police chokeholds, with exception

The Missouri Senate has overwhelmingly passed two wide-ranging bills that would ban police chokeholds unless deadly force is authorized under the law. The legislation would also strengthen officer background checks and criminalize anyone who posts personal information on the internet about officers or their immediate family with the intent of harming the individuals. Senator Brian Williams says the legislation would help to move the state forward.

Williams and Senator Tony Luetkemeyer sponsored the bills. The next stop for both bills is the Missouri House.

