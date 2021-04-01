Cape Girardeau Resident Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize

Larry Matthews of Cape Girardeau recently claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize from the Dec. 2 drawing. He was one of two Missouri players who matched four out of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn that night. The winning numbers were 28, 31, 40, 41 and 46 with a Powerball number of 4. Matthews’ Powerball ticket was purchased at Food Giant Supermarket, 1120 N. Kingshighway St., in Cape Girardeau. The other winning ticket was sold in Springfield. Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com. In FY20, players in Cape Girardeau County won more than $12.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, and retailers received more than $973,000 in commissions and bonuses. In addition, more than $7.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the area, including Cape Girardeau and Jackson, as well as other local districts, and Southeast Missouri State University.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!