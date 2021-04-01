Crews battle fire at former Broadway Theatre

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a fire at the former Broadway Theatre around 5:30 p.m. yesterday. Arriving fire department units were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof area of the building. The incident was upgraded to a second alarm due to the size of building and the amount of fire and smoke showing. Crews quickly attempted to advance a line into the structure, but had to withdraw due safety concerns from quick advancing fire. Units switched to defensive mode and were able to knock the flames down with elevated master stream from a ladder truck. Crews were then able to advance multiple hand lines into the structure safely and finish extinguishing the fire. Nobody was in the structure at the time of the fire. Firefighters were on scene for approximately 3.5 hours. There was about $300,000 worth of damage. The 800 block of Broadway remains closed due to two unstable walls on the corner of the building. City engineers and the building owner will be out later this morning to determine what needs to be done.

