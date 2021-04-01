Missouri House Committee Hears Testimony on Legislation to Reduce Missouri House’s Size

A Missouri legislator who wants to reduce the House’s size says Missouri has more lawmakers than any of its bordering states. State Representative Travis Fitzwater testified yesterday in Jefferson City on his proposed constitutional amendment, which would reduce the Missouri House from 163 to 136 members.

Fitzwater’s proposed House joint resolution is similar to his 2019 proposal, which failed. Missourians ratified a constitutional amendment in 1966, which locked in the number of House seats at 163.

