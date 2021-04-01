MO bill would re-direct federal stimulus checks for prisoners who owe restitution

A Missouri state senator wants to re-direct federal stimulus payments which might be heading to prisoners who owe money to victims. Senator Tony Luetkemeyer sponsors the measure being considered during the legislative session in Jefferson City.

Luetkemeyer’s bill could head to the Senate floor at any time. Congress recently approved 14-Hundred dollar stimulus payments to Americans earning less than 75-Thousand dollars a year as part of its economic stimulus package.

