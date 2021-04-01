Parson responds to House’s effort to block Medicaid expansion funding

The Missouri House has given initial approval to defunding a Medicaid expansion effort approved by voters last year. The chamber could vote to use the governor’s one-point-nine billion dollar budget request for the expansion to instead help seniors in nursing homes, the developmentally disabled, and expand mental health programs, among other things. Here is what Governor Parson has to say about the House’s effort.

Some House Democrats say Republicans are ignoring voters by not funding the expansion that would provide government-funded healthcare to another 275-thousand low-income adult. The House budget bills require one more vote in support of them to send them to the Senate.

