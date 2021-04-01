Poplar Bluff woman arrested on drug charge in Wayne County
Authorities in Wayne County have arrested a Poplar Bluff woman on multiple felony charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 27-year-old Jessica Reed was taken into custody shortly after 2 pm on Tuesday on felony charges of introduction of contraband into a correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance – meth. Reed is also facing charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a valid license. She was held at the Wayne County Jail.