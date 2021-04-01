Route D in Cape County closed for drainage work

Route D in Cape Girardeau County will be closed between County Road 412 and County Road 427 as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the road, according to a MoDOT news release. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

