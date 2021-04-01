Thursday, April 1st, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Queens, NY — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found 29 finches hidden in hair rollers in the baggage of a traveler who arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport and was headed to New Jersey. Officers made the discovery Sunday during a secondary check of the Guyana man’s bags after he arrived on a flight from Georgetown in the South American country.

The 26-year-old was bound for an unspecified address in New Jersey. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service inspectors told customs officers to seize the birds and the man was issued a $300 civil penalty. He was not criminally charged and his name was not released.

Officials said the man withdrew his application to enter the United States and he was sent back on a flight to Guyana. Agriculture specialists with CBP quarantined the finches and turned the birds over to U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services, according to authorities. The fate of the birds was unclear.

