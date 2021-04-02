Kewanee man sentenced to 10 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm

Yesterday, a Kewanee man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a firearm charge. 37-year-old David Wood was found guilty after a two-day jury trial, in September 2020, to felon in possession of a firearm. The evidence at trial revealed Wood was in possession of two firearms, one of which was stolen, and he committed an armed robbery while in possession of a firearm. The 10 year sentence was the maximum sentence Wood could be imposed for this conviction. This case was investigated by the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!