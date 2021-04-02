Missouri House Committee Hears Testimony on Checkpoint and Roadblock Legislation

The Missouri House Special Committee on Criminal Justice’s vice chair backs a proposed constitutional amendment from a fellow Republican that involves checkpoints and roadblocks. The proposal would ban roadside checkpoints or roadblocks set up by police, except in emergencies to prevent the escape of a fleeing felon, or in the case of civil unrest. State Representative Tony Lovasco questions bill sponsor Justin Hill.

You’ll be voting next November on Hill’s proposal if lawmakers approve it this session.

