In 1852, the Missouri Supreme Court issued a decision denying Dred Scott and his family their freedom from slavery. The Missouri House of Representatives has unanimously passed a resolution condemning that court decision. Upon passage, members broke out in applause. Representative Raychel Proudie is the sponsor of the measure.

The measure heads to the Senate for consideration.

