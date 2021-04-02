Murphysboro, IL man arrested in connection to shooting in Carbondale
A Murphysboro, IL man has been arrested in connection to a Tuesday morning shooting in Carbondale. Carbondale Police report that officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of E. Main Street shortly after 10 a.m. At the scene, officers located two victims with gunshot wounds. 33-year-old Darius Estes was arrested. He was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and armed criminal action.